Otherkin #PlayIrishToday

by Kate Brennan Harding  31st Jan 2017  20:26
Today FM image

Lost in Music's music focus

Otherkin

A very promising four piece, who happen to be one of the best live acts we have seen in a long time.

Blistering energy from front man Luke Reilly is as in your face as you can get. If you were lucky enough to catch their set at Indiependence then you know what we mean. 

The guys have a debut album in the works and we are really looking forward to it. 

They head to France this weekend to show the continentals what they got.

 

 

