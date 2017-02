Last Night On The Paul McLoone...

Future Islands Album News

Future Islands have announced details of their new album.

'The Far Field' is being released on April 7th.

They have just released the first track 'Ran' and of course Paul McLoone will be playing it on tonight's show.You will want to turn it up loud.

The band are coming to The Iveagh Gardens on July 6th.

