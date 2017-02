Ailbhe Reddy Live Session on Lost in Music

Louise Duffy #PlayIrishToday

Ailbhe Reddy is in session on Lost in Music tonight.

Ailbhe is a rising star and one to watch for 2017. We are delighted to have her as our guest on Lost in Music.

She is playing The Sugar Club on Feb 22nd ahead of Other Voices TV appearance in March.

Tune in to Lost in Music with Louise Duffy tonight at 7pm