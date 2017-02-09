on air now Current Show

Last Night On The Paul McLoone Show

by Kate Brennan Harding  09th Feb 2017  15:29
Today FM image

Paul McLoone's Playlist

Last night on The Paul McLoone Show, Paul played classics from Prefab Sprout, Echo & The Bunnymen and Blondie. Paul was also delighted to have the brilliant Irish band Columbia Mills in for a performance in #TheMcLooneSessions.

Remember you can catch more fantastic music just like this every Monday-Thursday from 9PM only on The Paul McLoone Show.

#FirstForMusic

9 - 10 p.m

Pearl Jam – Even Flow (Brendan O'Brien Redux Mix)
Nirvana – Heart Shaped Box (Steve Albini 2013 Mix)
Soundgarden – Spoonman (Steve Fisk Remix)

Elbow – Gentle Storm
BNQT – Restart
New York Dolls – Trash

The Paul McLoone Session: Columbia Mills – Battles
Slow Riot – Absent Dreams
Prefab Sprout – Bonny

Belle And Sebastian – I Didn’t see It Coming (Richard X Remix)

10 -11 p.m.

Echo & The Bunnymen – The Back Of Love
The Clash – Straight To Hell
Bow Wow Wow – Chihuahua

The xx – Say Something Loving
Blondie – Fun


The Paul McLoone Session: Columbia Mills – This City Doesn’t Feel Like Home

Kraftwerk – Metropolis
Fionn Regan – The Meetings Of The Waters
The Kinks – I’m Not Like Everybody Else

Peggy Lee – I Go To Sleep

11p.m. – 12 a.m.

Julian Cope – Safesurfer
Stone Foundation Ft. Paul Weller – Your Balloon Is Rising
Future Islands – Ran

Beck – Chemtrails
The 202s – Up In Thin Air
The Paul McLoone Session: Columbia Mills – We Decide

David Bowie – No Plan
Mott The Hoople – Sea Diver
The Divine Comedy – To The Rescue

Sampha – Blood On Me
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Fortunate Son

