Last night on The Paul McLoone Show, Paul played classics from Prefab Sprout, Echo & The Bunnymen and Blondie. Paul was also delighted to have the brilliant Irish band Columbia Mills in for a performance in #TheMcLooneSessions.

Remember you can catch more fantastic music just like this every Monday-Thursday from 9PM only on The Paul McLoone Show.

9 - 10 p.m

Pearl Jam – Even Flow (Brendan O'Brien Redux Mix)

Nirvana – Heart Shaped Box (Steve Albini 2013 Mix)

Soundgarden – Spoonman (Steve Fisk Remix)