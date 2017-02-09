Last night on The Paul McLoone Show, Paul played classics from Prefab Sprout, Echo & The Bunnymen and Blondie. Paul was also delighted to have the brilliant Irish band Columbia Mills in for a performance in #TheMcLooneSessions.
9 - 10 p.m
Pearl Jam – Even Flow (Brendan O'Brien Redux Mix)
Nirvana – Heart Shaped Box (Steve Albini 2013 Mix)
Soundgarden – Spoonman (Steve Fisk Remix)
Elbow – Gentle Storm
BNQT – Restart
New York Dolls – Trash
The Paul McLoone Session: Columbia Mills – Battles
Slow Riot – Absent Dreams
Prefab Sprout – Bonny
Belle And Sebastian – I Didn’t see It Coming (Richard X Remix)
10 -11 p.m.
Echo & The Bunnymen – The Back Of Love
The Clash – Straight To Hell
Bow Wow Wow – Chihuahua
The xx – Say Something Loving
Blondie – Fun
The Paul McLoone Session: Columbia Mills – This City Doesn’t Feel Like Home
Kraftwerk – Metropolis
Fionn Regan – The Meetings Of The Waters
The Kinks – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
Peggy Lee – I Go To Sleep
11p.m. – 12 a.m.
Julian Cope – Safesurfer
Stone Foundation Ft. Paul Weller – Your Balloon Is Rising
Future Islands – Ran
Beck – Chemtrails
The 202s – Up In Thin Air
The Paul McLoone Session: Columbia Mills – We Decide
David Bowie – No Plan
Mott The Hoople – Sea Diver
The Divine Comedy – To The Rescue
Sampha – Blood On Me
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Fortunate Son