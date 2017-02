Listen | Columbia Mills #TheMcLooneSessions

Columbia Mills Performed On The Paul McLoone Show

Last night Paul McLoone was joined by the brilliant Irish band Columbia Mills for a performance in #TheMcLooneSessions.

The bray natives dropped by to perform three tracks all from their debut album which is due to be released later this year.

You can listen back to their performance below