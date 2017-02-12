on air now Current Show

Ed's Songs Of Praise - Valentine's Day Playlist

by Ed Smith  12th Feb 2017  21:07
Today FM image

Leonard Cohen

If music be the food of love...dig in!

The Smashing Pumpkins – Tonight Tonight

Kate Bush – This Woman’s Work

Elbow – Running To Stand Still

U2 – All I Want Is You

Bell X1 – Eve Is The Apple Of My Eye

Leonard Cohen – Suzanne

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Into My Arms

The Smiths – Last Night I dreamt That Somebody Loved Me

Joni Mitchell – Both Sides Now

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Maps

Aretha Franklin – I Never Loved A Man

 

This Mortal Coil – Song To The Siren

Albert Niland – Wuthering Heights

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – City Of Stars

Simon And Garfunkle – Only Living Boy In New York

Bruce Springsteen – I’m On Fire

Judie Tzuke – Stay With Me Til Dawn

James – Laid

Jeff Buckley – Lover You Should Have Come Over

Magnetic Fields – Book Of Love

The National – I Need My Girl

Luke Kelly – Raglan Road

