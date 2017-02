La La Land added to Movie Club

Lost in Music weekly Movie Soundtrack

Louise Duffy and the crew at Lost in Music love movies. We love them so much that we have created this playlist which we add to weekly.

Tonight it's the turn of La La Land, 'City of Stars'.

Sung by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. You would have to have a heart of stone not to feel something listening to this.

Here's the playlist. If you have an idea for a great soundtrack song, please send to [email protected]

Lost in Music weeknights at 7pm.