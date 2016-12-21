on air now Current Show

Irish Town Songs

by Jennifer Dollard  21st Dec 2016  12:43
Today FM image

You clever, clever feckers!

We've been asking you to send us in your suggestions for Irish town names that fit in song titles.

What you've sent is simply GENIUS.

    • InClane In The Membrane
    • Chocolate Salty Ballsbridge
    • Navan La Vida Loca

Today FM Image

        • You Can't Tubbercurry Love
        • High Howths
        • Newbridge Over Troubled Water

Today FM Image

          • Burning Ring Of Glanmire
          • What's The Story Morning Gorey
          • Murder On The Tullamore

Today FM Image

            • Take Me To Churchtown
            • Drown In My Own Ballintears
            • Abra Abra Cadabra, My Aunt Lives In Cabra

Today FM Image

              • Smells Like Skibbereen Spirt
              • The Hole Of Macroom
              • Locked Out Of Cavan

Today FM Image

              • Birrhemian Rhapsody 
              • Sex In Glanmire (Sex On Fire)
              • Living In A Field In Avoca
