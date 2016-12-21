Irish Town Songs

We've been asking you to send us in your suggestions for Irish town names that fit in song titles.
What you've sent is simply GENIUS.
God Save The Sneem #irishtownsongs— Col Patterson ☘ (@TheVinylheads) December 21, 2016
#IrishTownSongs Meath you tonight... INXS— layxman (@layxman88) December 21, 2016
Drivin' home ta Finglas #irishtownsongs #christmas— Col Patterson ☘ (@TheVinylheads) December 21, 2016
Youghal Ready for this? @todayfm #irishtownsongs— Orlamo (@Orlamo) December 21, 2016
@Republic2fm #irishtownsongs Highway to Kells— Catherine Hegarty (@DamhsaLiom) August 17, 2015
#irishtownsongs I've got a Lusk for Life.— BreakfastRepublic2fm (@Republic2fm) August 17, 2015