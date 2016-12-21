Please, Do Not Golf On A Frozen...

Irish Town Songs

You clever, clever feckers!

We've been asking you to send us in your suggestions for Irish town names that fit in song titles.

What you've sent is simply GENIUS.

InClane In The Membrane



Chocolate Salty Ballsbridge



Navan La Vida Loca

God Save The Sneem #irishtownsongs — Col Patterson ☘ (@TheVinylheads) December 21, 2016

You Can't Tubbercurry Love







High Howths







Newbridge Over Troubled Water

Burning Ring Of Glanmire









What's The Story Morning Gorey









Murder On The Tullamore

Take Me To Churchtown











Drown In My Own Ballintears











Abra Abra Cadabra, My Aunt Lives In Cabra

Smells Like Skibbereen Spirt













The Hole Of Macroom













Locked Out Of Cavan

Birrhemian Rhapsody













Sex In Glanmire (Sex On Fire)













Living In A Field In Avoca