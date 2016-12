Homegrown Hero on Dermot & Dave

Christmas Number One (On My Own) - The Raglans

We're a big fan of these lads and they have been our Homegrown Hero before. Following on from their critically acclaimed EP 'Again & Again', this Dublin foursome have teamed up with a charity called Human Appeal to raise funs for people living in impoverished and war-torn areas.

Check them out on Facebook or Twitter and watch the video to the song below.