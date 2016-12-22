Homegrown Hero On Dermot & Dave

Last Minute Gifts? Go Back To...

Info:

“The Baubles” formed especially to record a Christmas charity single to raise money in aid of Multiple Sclerosis Ireland.

The song “It’s Christmas!” was composed by Paul O' Driscoll who recruited some musician friends to play on the track.

It features Conor Hickey on drums, Sean Montgomery Dietz on keyboards, and lots of others who helped with backing singing! The song was then recorded and produced by John Henry.

The video pays homage to all their favourite classic Christmas videos mainly Wizard and a little bit of East 17!

Find them online:

You can download the song now on iTunes and all proceeds got to MS Ireland

Check put the video: