Last Minute Gifts? Go Back To 1985!

by Lenny  22nd Dec 2016  12:28
Today FM image

This is fantastic.

If you're stuck for last minute gifts then look no further than the Argfos catalogue from 1985.

It was a great year for fillums with Back to The Future and The Goonies at the flicks.

And it was a watershed for futuritic technology.

Check this stuff out.

The latest games consoles! 64K RAM. SPRITE GRAPHICS. 16 COLOURS! (patience of a saint required for loading!)

Today FM Image

What about buying a PERSONAL STEREO!? Listen to music WHILE moving around!

Today FM Image

Loads of toys from the latest kid's TV cartoon series:

Today FM Image

And of course there's a lash of LEGO lads!

Today FM Image

Girls don't worry you can grab yourself a pram from the 1800s!!!!

Today FM Image

 

Hat Tip to totgu.com

