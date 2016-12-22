Struggles People Under 15 Will...

Last Minute Gifts? Go Back To 1985!

This is fantastic.

If you're stuck for last minute gifts then look no further than the Argfos catalogue from 1985.

It was a great year for fillums with Back to The Future and The Goonies at the flicks.

And it was a watershed for futuritic technology.

Check this stuff out.

The latest games consoles! 64K RAM. SPRITE GRAPHICS. 16 COLOURS! (patience of a saint required for loading!)

What about buying a PERSONAL STEREO!? Listen to music WHILE moving around!

Loads of toys from the latest kid's TV cartoon series:

And of course there's a lash of LEGO lads!

Girls don't worry you can grab yourself a pram from the 1800s!!!!

Hat Tip to totgu.com