Last Minute Gifts? Go Back To 1985!

If you're stuck for last minute gifts then look no further than the Argfos catalogue from 1985.
It was a great year for fillums with Back to The Future and The Goonies at the flicks.
And it was a watershed for futuritic technology.
Check this stuff out.
The latest games consoles! 64K RAM. SPRITE GRAPHICS. 16 COLOURS! (patience of a saint required for loading!)
What about buying a PERSONAL STEREO!? Listen to music WHILE moving around!
Loads of toys from the latest kid's TV cartoon series:
And of course there's a lash of LEGO lads!
Girls don't worry you can grab yourself a pram from the 1800s!!!!
Hat Tip to totgu.com