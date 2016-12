Say Stuff That Suits The Music-...

Dermot & Dave's Barber Sessions - Picture This

Look at all our Ned The Heads!

The brilliant Kildare boys joined us for a fantastic festive Barber Session.

Our gorgeous listeners are ready to go! Is that a gang sign or a two fingers? Gwan lads!

Ryan and Jimmy have taken 2016 by storm:

They sold out 5 Nights at The Olympia in ONE DAY

They've added another date to Live At The Marquee after selling out the first.

This Christmas’ is currently at Number 1 in the iTunes Charts!

‘Take My Hand’ won Irish Song of the Year on the Ian Dempsey end of year awards

Every man and his dog knows the words to 'Take My Hand'

Songs and craic - sit back with a mince pie and enjoy!

This is one of the best.

Listen back here:

And check out more videos and pics below:

"Let's go out and leave our phones at home!!!"

'Let's Be Young' up first for @BandPictureThis - one of the biggest Irish releases of the year!!#BarberSessions pic.twitter.com/3SFazPai2H — Today FM (@todayfm) December 22, 2016

They give great Ned The Head!

The story behind 'Take My Hand'