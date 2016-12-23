on air now Current Show

Galway Bridesmaid's Brilliant Fairytale Inspired Speech

by Lenny  23rd Dec 2016  12:24
Today FM image

Take a bow Triona Ní Chualáin!

Triona was the Bridesmaid at Fiona and Fergus' wedding at The Salthill Hotel when she revealed her speech in the form of her own brilliant cover of Fairytale Of New York.

She has some way with words!

"Fiona told me to lose weight, I turned my face away and dreamed of takeaway!"

And as if that wasn't enough Fairytale fantasticness.

Check this out.

The epic supergroup of Kodaline, The Coronas, Gavin Blake, Little Hours, Roisin O, Craig Gallagher and Hudson Taylor performed their own Band Aid style version of Fairytale at The Ruby Sessions.

This is pure class:

