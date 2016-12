We Love This Irish Mammy's Christmas Excitement

What a dote.

And it's no wonder she lost it.

Mammy Magee from Fermanagh hadn't seen her son Paddy for five years.

Like so many Irish sons he's working away from home and on this special return he decided to surprise her

and set her heart crossways!

It's moments like this that make Christmas.

Hat Tip to the lads at Joe.ie