Homegrown Hero On Dermot & Dave

The Blizzards – ‘Someone To Bring Home For Christmas’

Info:

The Blizzards are Niall Breslin, Anthony Doran, Declan Murphy, Justin Ryan, Aidan Lynch.

‘Someone To Bring Home For Christmas’ is their first Christmas single.

Bressie said: “It’s about time, considering our name, we came up with a Christmas song.”

The track was recorded in Camden Studios, along with video, which of course features cheesy Christmas jumpers.

Check out the video below if you want to see Bressie’s magnificent elf Christmas jumper!

Upcoming Gigs:

Tuesday 27 December – The Fence, Mullingar

Wednesday 28 December – The Fence, Mullingar

Saturday 31 December – New Years Festival 3Countdown Concert

Find them online:

theblizzards.ie

@theblizzards