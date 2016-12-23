on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

11:00 - 14:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 17:00

Today FM Christmas with Tara Harrison

17:00 - 20:00

Today FM Christmas with Bob Conway

18:00 - 20:00

Saturday Hits

20:00 - 21:00

Today FM Christmas Party

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

Homegrown Hero On Dermot & Dave

by Lenny  23rd Dec 2016  13:05
Today FM image

The Blizzards – ‘Someone To Bring Home For Christmas’

Info:

The Blizzards are Niall Breslin, Anthony Doran, Declan Murphy, Justin Ryan, Aidan Lynch.

‘Someone To Bring Home For Christmas’ is their first Christmas single.

Bressie said: “It’s about time, considering our name, we came up with a Christmas song.”

The track was recorded in Camden Studios, along with video, which of course features cheesy Christmas jumpers.

Check out the video below if you want to see Bressie’s magnificent elf Christmas jumper!

 

Upcoming Gigs:

Tuesday 27 December – The Fence, Mullingar

Wednesday 28 December – The Fence, Mullingar

Saturday 31 December – New Years Festival 3Countdown Concert

 

Find them online:

theblizzards.ie

@theblizzards

 

  • Today FM image

    Taoiseach admits Ireland not immune from terrorism

    Today FM image

    Santa Claus takes off from North Pole

    Today FM image

    UN Security Council condemns Israeli settlements

    Today FM image

    Wind warning for west as Storm Barbara passes

  • Today FM image

    #SleepOut16

    Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave's Barber Sessions - Picture This

    Today FM image

    Galway Bridesmaid's Brilliant Fairytale Inspired Speech

    Today FM image

    Berlin attacker 'pledged allegiance to ISIS'

Copyright © 2016 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos