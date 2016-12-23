on air now Current Show

Dermot & Dave's Snapchat Album

by Lenny  23rd Dec 2016  14:51
Today FM image

Thanks to Stackman for the race! Genius.

Here's a selection of some of the best and brilliant Snaps you guys sent us recently.

Keep them coming at DermotAndDave they are class.

Thanks lads, enjoy!

Let's kick it off with one we posted before but now we feel is the right time just before Chrimbo to post it's magnificence again:

Thanks to Brian in Monaghan for this beauty in their yard:

Today FM Image

 

 

Today FM Image

MN8728 defends his afternoon trip to the flicks:

Today FM Image

HAM!!!!!! Thanks John Walsh

Today FM Image

Trevorfitzmk2 is hoping he's on the good list:

Today FM Image

Emma was REALLY excited about the barber session:

Today FM Image

Paidi is making sure they have enough tay in stock!

Today FM Image

He likes a whiskey but he's not sour: BarryMac87

Today FM Image

Melae found this Rat can't hack the 12 pubs:

Today FM Image

EamoMickMurphy is trying to keep up while in hospital! Dave's cheese won't help him get better:

Today FM Image

PK is being stalked by Artmc555:Today FM Image

Murtto is out spreading shite in style!

Today FM Image

