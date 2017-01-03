Homegrown Hero On Dermot & Dave

Little Hours - 'Water'

Info:

Little Hours are John Doherty and Ryan Mc Closkey.

The Donegal alt-folk duo said on their Facebook page: "So much hard work has gone into this over the last year, and we're really grateful to everyone that's supported us along the way. We are so excited to finally share our new single 'Water' with you."

They played the NYF Dublin concert at the weekend alongside Brian Deady, Walking On Cars, and The Coronas.

They’re busy little bees in the studio at the moment working on their debut album set for release in 2017!

‘Water’ is out now.

Find them online:

littlehours.com

Twitter @LittleHoursBand

Instagram