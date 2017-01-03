on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

Homegrown Hero On Dermot & Dave

by Lenny  03rd Jan 2017  15:32
Today FM image

Little Hours - 'Water'

Info:

Little Hours are John Doherty and Ryan Mc Closkey.

The Donegal alt-folk duo said on their Facebook page: "So much hard work has gone into this over the last year, and we're really grateful to everyone that's supported us along the way. We are so excited to finally share our new single 'Water' with you."

They played the NYF Dublin concert at the weekend alongside Brian Deady, Walking On Cars, and The Coronas.

They’re busy little bees in the studio at the moment working on their debut album set for release in 2017!

‘Water’ is out now.

 

Find them online:

littlehours.com

Twitter @LittleHoursBand

Instagram

 

  • Today FM image

    State Took In A Record 48 Billion Euro In Tax Last Year

    Today FM image

    Paul McLoone's Playlist Tuesday 3rd January

    Today FM image

    Check out Lost in Music's playlist here!

    Today FM image

    US leader calls Kilkenny and Tipp people "horse thieves or...

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos