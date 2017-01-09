WIN: Treat Yourself With A Trip to Europe

Lads, Eur-In For A Treat, All Thanks to Aer Lingus

Is it us, or are the 2017 January Blues the toughest yet?

Yeah, yeah, we're know we're only back from the Christmas hols, so what!? To us, it feels like a distant memory so we guess there is only one thing to do...

Yes! All this week on the Dermot & Dave Show, Muireann will be giving you the chance to fly away from January, all thanks to Aer Lingus.

All you have to do is tune in from 12pm each day, listen for you cue to enter, pick flights to any of these destinations: Porto, Split, Malaga, Barcelona, and stand by the raaadio!

Every winner will then be placed in a drawer and on Friday you can UPGRADE your tickets and head to either Miami or LA.

All thanks to the Aer Lingus January Seat Sale until January 16th at aerlingus.com – great fares and four-star service to Europe and North America!... helping you make the most of your holiday!