The Struggle Is Real While Trying To Teach Technology To Older People

"What's this button do? Who can see me now? Someone liked my picture, I don't even know them. Cone here to me now and explain this."

Is there anything more frustrating then trying to teach the older generation about technology?

While we can appreciate how daunting it must be to try and get the hang of, it's almost impossible to sit them down and show them how to email/Whatsapp/Facebook without losing the plot.

Some older Irish Mammies and Daddies take to it like a duck to water, but there are those who are even afraid to enter their pass lock code on their phone.

So who do they call when they can't figure out how to take a picture, let alone send one?

Their children.

There are nephews and nieces, sons and daughters, the length and breadth of the country who have been trying to get the older Irish generation online for years.

This Foil, Arms and Hog video sums it up perfectly.

Deep breaths folks, deep breaths.