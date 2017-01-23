on air now Current Show

LUNCHTIME WITH MUIREANN

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

Matthew McConaughey Joins Dermot & Dave To Show Off His Irish Skills

by Alison Healy  23rd Jan 2017  10:51
Today FM image

The star joined the lads to chat about his new movie Gold

The legend that is Matthew McConaughey was on with Dermot & Dave this morning.

Ahead of the release of his new movie Gold, the star chatted to the lads about how he really enjoyed letting himself go for this current role, whether he loves or despises the Alright, Alright, Alright catchphrase and what kind of Dad he is.

While the lads couldn't be with Matt in person, this tribute was the next best thing!

The handsome divil also spoke some Irish, and we have to say he wasn't half bad!

Today FM Image

Listen to the interview in full here.

 

  • Today FM image

    Three arrested in human trafficking investigation

    Today FM image

    Sport's Weekend Life Lessons

    Today FM image

    Just Announced | Belle and Sebastian Iveagh Gardens

    Today FM image

    Ireland Rugby Squad Named for 2017 Six Nations

  • Today FM image

    Ireland's Only Free Music Festival

    Today FM image

    Trump claims media under-reported inauguration crowds

    Today FM image

    Celebrities Protest Donald Trump

    Today FM image

    Petrol prices rise to highest in nearly 2 years

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos