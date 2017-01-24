on air now Current Show

Ireland's Oldest Cow Has Passed Away Aged 33

by Alison Healy  24th Jan 2017  09:33
Today FM image

image via Tommy Moyles The Irish Farmers Journal

It's a sad time for the Deasy family in West Cork.

Their 33 year old cow Jenny has passed away, she was believed to be the oldest cow in Ireland.

She lived a healthy life on Finbarr, Sean and Margaret Deasy's farm in Clonakilty, Co Cork but last Thursday she suffered from a heart attack and died.

The family has described the loss as a terrible shock.

Jenny was an impulse buy back in 1984 when Finbarr's father Sean purchased the calf at a cattle mart.

 

 

