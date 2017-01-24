on air now Current Show

Funny Man Rob Beckett Chats To Dermot & Dave

by Alison Healy  24th Jan 2017  10:19
Today FM image

Comedian, TV and radio host Rob Beckett is also known the "mouth of the south" and it's the name of his current tour, which is hitting Ireland in February.

Rob will play the Olympia in Dublin on Sunday February 5th, where he'll be chatting about the big issues of the day, like KitKats and talc!

While there's no denying the fact that he's a mouthy lad, he's obviously got a soft spot for his fans, which was plain to see in Manchester when personally shook hands with every audience member when they were leaving the venue after the show.

Rob joined Dermot & Dave where he revealed he's really just a child at heart and loves nothing more than dropping a fiver on football stickers.

Catch the full interview here:

Tickets are €28.00 from Ticketmaster.ie and outlets nationwide.

