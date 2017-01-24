Is This The Happiest Commuter Of All Time?

Today, Tuesday the 24th of January, is known as 'Turnback Tuesday.'

This is where people around the country just give in to the despair they're feeling and quit their New Year's Resolutions.

Joined a gym? You're most likely to throw in the towel today.

Only eating lettuce and spinach? You're most likely to cave and order takeaway this evening.

So to cheer you up during this long dull January day, we've found a video of the happiest commuter of all time.

Take a leaf out of his book and dance like nobody is watching!

We give you "Guy Dancing On A Motorcycle In Hawaii."

It's art really...