Irish Bloke Goes Viral Pronouncing Irish Names

This is gas!

It's the simplest things that can make you laugh the hardest.

Snapchat user @lyonseysden uploaded a series of Snaps that showing how Irish names sound versus how they could sound if they were pronounced the way they are spelt.

And it's gold.

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook less than 24 hours ago, has already been viewed more than 1 million times and it's being shared in the US and Australia.

Go on the Sivaaaans!