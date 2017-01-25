This Irish Proposal Video Will Get You Through Wednesday

Brian Byrne lives in Tel Aviv in Israel.

His boyfriend Glenn lives in New York, so the pair are in a long distance relationship.

There are 5,676 miles between the couple, who by all accounts are ridiculously in love.

One day Brian, who is a journalist, couldn't help himself and jumped on a plane to carry out a surprise propsal (always a risky little game)

Brian says Glenn is wonderful, and not in the "ah sure look it, aren't you wonderful' sort of way.

Brian means wonderful, "In that I constantly wonder, how on earth I managed to meet someone with such understanding, patience and acceptance buried behind such a handsome face."

No YOU'RE crying.

Lucky for us Brian documented his entire journey and after you watch this you'll want an invite to the wedding.

Brian & Glenn 4eva.