Dad, You're Embarrassing Me In Front Of Me Mates!

None of us are safe from the parental mortification!

Look, we've all been there. The dad jokes, mam picking kissing you goodbye at the school gate when gate... It's a parents prerogative to mortify their children, it's one of the great advantages of being a parent!

But imagine if you were famous, your dad was even more famous and he mortified you somewhere where millions (like, MILLIONS) of people could see. Well, that's exactly what David Beckham did to Brooklyn during a Facebook live video the other day.

First there was school dig.

Then he kindly pointed out that Brooklyn may have mistaken whose shirt he was wearing...

And who could forget this fabulous burn!