There's Been A Massive Reaction To Irish Names Being Mispronounced

Irish names are trending and it’s all because of this lad.

Whether you’re a Siobhán or a Ruairdhí, a Sadhbh or a Riordhán, you’ll know all about the pain of getting people to pronounce your name properly.

When you go to a coffee shop where you’ve to give your name with your order, you just make one up.

Even Irish people, most of whom have had to study Gaeilge in school for years, fail to get it right.

Just take a look at this bunch of Americans trying to wrap their tongues around some Irish names, and these are the easy ones!

Dermot & Dave wanted to hear all about the more obscure names that belong to people around the country and the good people of Ireland did not let them down.

Listen back here to see if you’d be able to spell the likes of Perpatua or Orán without any help.