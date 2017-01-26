Dermot & Dave Can't Handle Keith Barry And His Trickery

Keith Barry is magic and that's just a fact.

How else could he read people's minds, predict outcomes of certain scenarios with such accuracy and move objects with his brain?!

Keith popped into Dermot & Dave where he couldn't resist messing with them just a little bit.

It all started when he produced an old diving apparatus which was used to train divers how to hold their breath for long periods of time.

What could possibly go wrong?

Keith then joined the lads in the studio to chat about hypnosis, what information can be gathered from studying Donald Trump's body language and how you can tell when someone is lying.

There was obviously heaps more magic too.

Tickets and dates for Keith Barry's HypnoMagick tour can be found on Ticketmaster.ie.