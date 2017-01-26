Blindboy From The Rubberbandits Chats To Dermot & Dave

Dads Best Friend, a song by The Rubberbandits features in T2, the new Trainspotting flick which is hitting Irish screens tomorrow.

Blindboy from @Rubberbandits thinks Horse Outside belongs on The Wire - the more you think about it, the more it makes sense! #DermotAndDave pic.twitter.com/7YvVGaCG3B — Today FM (@todayfm) January 26, 2017

Blindboy joined Dermot & Dave to chat about how he felt about having his music feature in one of the biggest movies of the year.

