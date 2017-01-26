on air now Current Show

Blindboy From The Rubberbandits Chats To Dermot & Dave

by Alison Healy  26th Jan 2017  11:55
Today FM image

Dads Best Friend, a song by The Rubberbandits features in T2, the new Trainspotting flick which is hitting Irish screens tomorrow.

Blindboy joined Dermot & Dave to chat about how he felt about having his music feature in one of the biggest movies of the year.

You can listen to the full interview here.

What a legend.

 

