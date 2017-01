If You Had Just One Wish, What...

Sugar Daddy, Anyone?

Or mommy... Or baby!

Thousands of Irish students have signed up to a matchmaking site in attempt at clearing their student loans.

SeeingArrangement.com, also know as 'Sugar Daddy' is a dating site that reportedly has almost 10,000 Irish students signed up.

Dermot and Dave chatted to the head of UCC's Student Union to see just what's going on.