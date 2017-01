Something Beautiful - Keywest

Dermot & Dave's Homegrown Hero

Keywest are Andrew Kavanagh, Andrew Glover, Fionn Lynch, James Lock and Harry Sullivan.

When they're not busking on the streets of the capital, they're either in studio recording fantastic music or playing to sold audiences.

Their new song is called Something Beautiful and that's exactly what it is.

Check the lads out on Facebook, Twitter or their website for more info on upcoming releases and gigs.