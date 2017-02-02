Ed Sheeran Tickets Sold Out!

Ed Sheeran Tickets Sell Out In 5 Minutes

Tickets for Ed Sheeran's gigs in the 3Arena, Dublin this April have completely sold out.

The tickets were snapped up within 5 minutes of going on sale.

The Singer will be in Dublin for two nights from April 12-13, 2017 and it now looks like he'll be playing to a packed 3Arena on both nights.

Irish fans of the singer had started queuing from as early as yesterday afternoon with some fans even braving the cold and sleeping out for the night. You can hear what they had to say right here:

