Ah Sure Lookit, WHAT THE HELL IS IT???

by Jennifer Dollard  03rd Feb 2017  10:04
Today FM image

It's been driving you all crazy! You've been texting, calling and even stopping us in the street to take a guess!

And no, Googling it will get you nowhere as elmerkbt on Snapchat found out! 

Today FM Image

It came from our actual brains!

It's worth €650 now, with €50 added each day it's not guessed correctly.

So, because we're sound, here's a list of all the wrong guesses so far:

  • The lemon is sour in the mouth
  • The loaf is soft in the middle
  • The laundry is still in the machine
  • The line is straight in the middle
  • The Lent is starting in a month
  • The lasagne is still in the microwave
  • The Luas is slow in the morning
  • The lemon is sour in the mouth
  • The larks are singing in the morning
  • The letter is sent in the mail
  • The lie is safer in the mouth
  • The light is strong in the morning
  • The light is shinning in the meadow
  • The lollipop is soft in the middle
  • The Lunch is Shoved in the Microwave
  • The lunch is still in the microwave
  • The love is strong in the morning
  • The lark is singing in the meadow
  • The Loaf is Soft in the Middle
  • The lever is stuck in the middle
  • The lady is smiling in the Mona Lisa
  • The Lada is stuck in the mud
  • The limousine is stretching in the middle
  • The lollipop is sucked in the mouth
  • The lime is sliced in the mojito
