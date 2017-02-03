Captain Birds Eye: You Have To...

Ah Sure Lookit, WHAT THE HELL IS IT???

It's been driving you all crazy! You've been texting, calling and even stopping us in the street to take a guess!

And no, Googling it will get you nowhere as elmerkbt on Snapchat found out!

It came from our actual brains!

It's worth €650 now, with €50 added each day it's not guessed correctly.

So, because we're sound, here's a list of all the wrong guesses so far: