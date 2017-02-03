Ah Sure Lookit, WHAT THE HELL IS IT???
by Jennifer Dollard
03rd Feb 2017
10:04
It's been driving you all crazy! You've been texting, calling and even stopping us in the street to take a guess!
And no, Googling it will get you nowhere as elmerkbt on Snapchat found out!
It came from our actual brains!
It's worth €650 now, with €50 added each day it's not guessed correctly.
So, because we're sound, here's a list of all the wrong guesses so far:
- The lemon is sour in the mouth
- The loaf is soft in the middle
- The laundry is still in the machine
- The line is straight in the middle
- The Lent is starting in a month
- The lasagne is still in the microwave
- The Luas is slow in the morning
- The larks are singing in the morning
- The letter is sent in the mail
- The lie is safer in the mouth
- The light is strong in the morning
- The light is shinning in the meadow
- The lollipop is soft in the middle
- The Lunch is Shoved in the Microwave
- The lunch is still in the microwave
- The love is strong in the morning
- The lark is singing in the meadow
- The lever is stuck in the middle
- The lady is smiling in the Mona Lisa
- The Lada is stuck in the mud
- The limousine is stretching in the middle
- The lollipop is sucked in the mouth
- The lime is sliced in the mojito