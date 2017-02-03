Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

The Peaky Blinders star joined Dermot & Dave for a chat this morning

Cillian Murphy has to be one of our favourite exports.

The Inception star is notoriously private and laid back, but he's also Dermot's mate, so he was only too happy to come in and have a chat with the lads!

Fans of Peaky Blinders, which is due back on our screens soon, will know Cillian as bad boy Thomas Shelby, and Dermot & Dave were quick to ask Murphy how much work goes into nailing that distinctive Birmingham accent.

"I've always said, it's like going to the gym for your mouth, and if you put in the time and if you've got some sort of an ear you should get some sort of an approximation."

When it comes to leading a normal life here at home Cillian, a Hollywood star, has mastered the art of going unnoticed.

However there are moments where Irish people just can't help themselves and when asked about what kind of interactions Cillian has with fans around the country he had the perfect story about an older admirer approaching him in a Galway chipper.

Find the full interview of Cillian Murphy hanging out with Dermot & Dave below, where they chat about how Dermot and Cillian's bromance all started, Cillian's decision to return home from London, and lots more.

What a legend and an all round great chap!