What Is Life Really Like For An Interracial Couple In Ireland?

As the Oscar nominated movie, Loving, starring our very own Ruth Negga is released today, we invited comedian Tara Flynn and her husband, Fair City writer Carl Austin into studio. Tara has never been shy about tackling the tough issues, not least the issue of racism in Ireland.

Here's one of her sketches, 'The Racist B&B', based on the treatment her husband got in her own hometown.

If you thought racism didn't exist in Ireland anymore, listen back to the interview below to hear why Carl and Tara would disagree.