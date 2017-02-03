on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

What Is Life Really Like For An Interracial Couple In Ireland?

by Jennifer Dollard  03rd Feb 2017  15:14
Today FM image

As the Oscar nominated movie, Loving, starring our very own Ruth Negga is released today, we invited comedian Tara Flynn and her husband, Fair City writer Carl Austin into studio. Tara has never been shy about tackling the tough issues, not least the issue of racism in Ireland.

Here's one of her sketches, 'The Racist B&B', based on the treatment her husband got in her own hometown.

If you thought racism didn't exist in Ireland anymore, listen back to the interview below to hear why Carl and Tara would disagree.

  • Today FM image

    Double Dose of Premier League Live on Today FM

    Today FM image

    Scotland v Ireland preview

    Today FM image

    Tiger withdraws in Dubai after yet more back problems

    Today FM image

    The Ultimate Driving Playlist As Chosen By You

  • Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

    Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

    Today FM image

    The Diary Of An Irish Sugar Baby

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos