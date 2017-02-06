Weird And Wonderful Ads From The...

Hell Would Have To Freeze Over - Catherine McGrath

This Week's Homegrown Hero on Dermot & Dave

Info:

19 year old Catherine McGrath grew up in Downpatrick, Co. Down in a very musical family and surrounded by the Irish folk scene. Between that and listening to Taylor Swift's early music, she discovered country at a very young age.

Catherine put her own country spin on hits from artists such as Justin Bieber and Lucas Graham and uploaded them to YouTube, where she was disovered by her current manager.

The Song:

Described as "a sassy strut with a confident and defiant attitude" that "tells a fairytale story which McGrath compares to a big moment in a Disney movie".

This might be more Taylor Swift than Taylor Swift herself!

You can find her on Twitter and Facebook for news on upcoming music and gigs.