Hell Would Have To Freeze Over - Catherine McGrath

by Jennifer Dollard  06th Feb 2017  09:34
This Week's Homegrown Hero on Dermot & Dave

19 year old Catherine McGrath grew up in Downpatrick, Co. Down in a very musical family and surrounded by the Irish folk scene. Between that and listening to Taylor Swift's early music, she discovered country at a very young age.

Catherine put her own country spin on hits from artists such as Justin Bieber and Lucas Graham and uploaded them to YouTube, where she was disovered by her current manager.

Described as "a sassy strut with a confident and defiant attitude" that "tells a fairytale story which McGrath compares to a big moment in a Disney movie". 

This might be more Taylor Swift than Taylor Swift herself!

You can find her on Twitter and Facebook for news on upcoming music and gigs.

