Hard Day At The Office: Umpire Gets A Tennis Ball To The Face

The slow motion is hard to watch

As an umpire you're sitting there minding your own business, innocently keeping score during a professional tennis match.

You think that because you're up high up in your umpire chair, nothing bad could possibly happen to you.

Well you'd be wrong.

Denis Shapovalov ended up getting disqualified from the Davis Cup after smashing a ball into the umpire's face during a match with Kyle Edmund.

Poor guy never saw it coming.

<