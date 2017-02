Legendary Postman Delivers The Most Vague Envelope Of All Time

Only In Ireland

This postman really earned his paycheque this week.

Kai Flemming, who lives inHamburg, popped a letter into the post, but apart from the names of the people he was sending it to, it;s fair to say he had very little other information.

Things like a house number, a street name or even a town were all missing from the envelope, but somehow it ended up in the right place.

The cul-de-sac part is the best!

Fair play to the postman who went the extra mile to get this letter where it needed to go.