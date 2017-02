Hands Down This Is Ireland's...

Irish Mammy In A State Of Panic Following Dog Medicine Mix Up

Irish mammies.

You just can't beat them for a laugh.

And lets be fair we're mostly laughing at them.

There was plenty of laughter when Helen Maxwell sent her daughter Ciara a text in a state of panic after she mistakenly took some dog medicine.

The best part has to be the medical response she got...

"The doctor said hopefully I won't start barking."