on air now Current Show

LUNCHTIME WITH MUIREANN

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

Hands Down This Is Ireland's Best Job

by Alison Healy  08th Feb 2017  10:47
Today FM image

This is the stuff that dreams are made of.

A professional chocolate taster is a real job and those who are lucky enough to be employed in this role take the task at hand very seriously!

Mondelez International are hiring now for this position and the job description sounds heavenly: 

Key Responsibilities

  • Be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback.
  • Work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste.
  • Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products.
  • Chocolate tasters are key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world.

Getting the balance right between the various spices and flavours mixed together with the chocolate is not an easy task.

It sometimes even results in tempers flying in the tasting room.

Founder of Lily O'Briens and chief chocolate taster Mary Ann O'Brien says she lives in the pleasure dome and will never get sick of her job.

She started her company in her kitchen in Maynooth in the 80s and is now a global brand, so it's safe to say she knows what she's talking about.

Mary Ann says she lives in a pleasure dome and will never get sick of her job, she joined Dermot & Dave to talk them through Ireland's dream job.

However she told the lads to hold off on sending in their CVs because boys are not as good at tasting chocolate as girls are.

Yes! Women for the win.

  • Today FM image

    HSE Head Says It Can't Afford The New National...

    Today FM image

    500 job losses set for HP Inc

    Today FM image

    The Morning Take

    Today FM image

    80% Of Women Wouldn't Let A Man Pick Their Clothes

  • Today FM image

    Laois Man To Cycle 4,500KM Offroad Along The Rockies For...

    Today FM image

    How Many Songs Can Fit Into Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You

    Today FM image

    Irish Lads In Sydney Get Creative Sneaking Into A Music...

    Today FM image

    Legendary Postman Delivers The Most Vague Envelope Of All Time

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos