Hands Down This Is Ireland's Best Job

This is the stuff that dreams are made of.

A professional chocolate taster is a real job and those who are lucky enough to be employed in this role take the task at hand very seriously!

Mondelez International are hiring now for this position and the job description sounds heavenly:

Key Responsibilities



Be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback.

Work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste.

Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products.

Chocolate tasters are key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world.

Getting the balance right between the various spices and flavours mixed together with the chocolate is not an easy task.

It sometimes even results in tempers flying in the tasting room.

Founder of Lily O'Briens and chief chocolate taster Mary Ann O'Brien says she lives in the pleasure dome and will never get sick of her job.

She started her company in her kitchen in Maynooth in the 80s and is now a global brand, so it's safe to say she knows what she's talking about.

Mary Ann says she lives in a pleasure dome and will never get sick of her job, she joined Dermot & Dave to talk them through Ireland's dream job.

However she told the lads to hold off on sending in their CVs because boys are not as good at tasting chocolate as girls are.

Yes! Women for the win.