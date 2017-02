This Tinder Sketch Video Is A Little Too Real

This latest sketch video from the brilliant Foil Arms and Hog is a little too real.

This time round the boys rip the piss out of creating a Tinder profile.

Fake jobs, fake bodies and fake celebrity friends are apparently all must-haves on the dating app's profile pages and if you even think about telling the truth about yourself in any area you're doing it all wrong.

We know it's supposed to be satire, but this video is more real than we'd like to admit!