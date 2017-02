To Chill Or Not To Chill? The...

Would You Go To This Terrifying Chicago Tourist Attraction

Nope. A whole pile of nope.

The John Hancock Centre in Chicago has an observation platform on the 94th floor unlike any other in the world.

The windows tilt and visitors press themselves up against the glass as they are lowered over the side.

It's open a few years now but videos of tourists being dangled over the clear blue skies and skyscrapers of Chicago are being shared in a big way again.

Not. A. Chance.