Would You Go To This Terrifying...

To Chill Or Not To Chill? The Great Big Ketchup Debate

It's an argument that's been happening in homes around the country for years.

Generations of siblings have been ripped apart about whether or not you should put ketchup in a fridge or a press.

Dermot & Dave asked what way Irish people stored the red stuff and they replied, with more passion than we've witnessed in a long time.

Help settle an argument! To chill or not to chill. Does ketchup belong in the fridge or press? #DermotAndDave https://t.co/g1plMP6pOq pic.twitter.com/tuwf2pjqmi — Today FM (@todayfm) February 9, 2017

And the results are in! It's 53 percent to 47 percent in favour of keeping ketchup in the...

*drumroll please

FRIDGE!

So we now know that over half of you are reading the back of the bottle which reads, "Store in the refrigerator and consume within eight weeks."

This topic absolutely divided the nation on this show this morning!