To Chill Or Not To Chill? The Great Big Ketchup Debate

by Alison Healy  09th Feb 2017  12:00
Today FM image

It's an argument that's been happening in homes around the country for years.

Generations of siblings have been ripped apart about whether or not you should put ketchup in a fridge or a press.

Dermot & Dave asked what way Irish people stored the red stuff and they replied, with more passion than we've witnessed in a long time.

And the results are in! It's 53 percent to 47 percent in favour of keeping ketchup in the...

*drumroll please

FRIDGE!

So we now know that over half of you are reading the back of the bottle which reads, "Store in the refrigerator and consume within eight weeks."

This topic absolutely divided the nation on this show this morning!

