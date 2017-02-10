To Chill Or Not To Chill? The...

Rescued Irish Golden Retrievers Can't Be Split Up

An Irish animal charity needs your help.

Four pairs of Golden Retrievers urgently need to be adopted, however there's a catch.

The gorgeous animals need to be re-housed in pairs because they cannot be separated.

Irish Retriever Rescue have taken to Facebook to try and find the dogs a home, and the post has since been shared thousands of times.

Just look at their faces.

Irish Retriever Rescue is a Registered Charity who say they are committed to taking care of abused, abandoned, neglected or unwanted Golden Retrievers.

To donate or to find out if you can help you can visit their website here.