Rescued Irish Golden Retrievers Can't Be Split Up

by Alison Healy  10th Feb 2017  08:21
Today FM image

An Irish animal charity needs your help.

Four pairs of Golden Retrievers urgently need to be adopted, however there's a catch.

Today FM Image

The gorgeous animals need to be re-housed in pairs because they cannot be separated.

Irish Retriever Rescue have taken to Facebook to try and find the dogs a home, and the post has since been shared thousands of times.

Just look at their faces.

Today FM Image

Irish Retriever Rescue is a Registered Charity who say they are committed to taking care of abused, abandoned, neglected or unwanted Golden Retrievers.

To donate or to find out if you can help you can visit their website here.

