on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

Irish Lad Has A Tinder Nightmare On Dublin Bus

by Alison Healy  10th Feb 2017  09:25
Today FM image

This has to be one of the worst things that can happen when it comes to online dating.

Dublin lad Conor Galvin had a complete nightmare yesterday, and it happened on public transport too, which makes it even worse.

Today FM Image

Conor, 25, was sitting on a Dublin bus when he noticed the stranger in front of him perusing through Tinder, swiping left and right on the various faces that appeared on the screen in front of him.

So Conor did what we would all do in this moment and he watched.

Then this happened...

Today FM Image

What. Were. The. Chances. Of. This??

Conor says the guy didn't even hesitate or look into the profile, he made a snap judgement and swiped left, which means Conor was rejected.

Conor added that he didn't mind the whole incident and actually found it quite funny.

It's a small, small, cutthroat world!

  • Today FM image

    Scientific Formula For Good Dancing Revealed

    Today FM image

    US Court Refuses To Reinstate Trump's Travel Ban

    Today FM image

    Contraception App Given The Go Ahead

    Today FM image

    We need to repair the image of the OCI with the Irish people

  • Today FM image

    This Unfortunately Named Unicorn Could Never Be Sold In Ireland

    Today FM image

    Dublin Shop Owner From Mexico Has Amazing Response To...

    Today FM image

    Cosmetic Surgery Apps for Kids

    Today FM image

    Two changes to the Ireland team to play Italy

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos