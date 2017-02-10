Irish Lad Has A Tinder Nightmare On Dublin Bus

This has to be one of the worst things that can happen when it comes to online dating.

Dublin lad Conor Galvin had a complete nightmare yesterday, and it happened on public transport too, which makes it even worse.

Conor, 25, was sitting on a Dublin bus when he noticed the stranger in front of him perusing through Tinder, swiping left and right on the various faces that appeared on the screen in front of him.

So Conor did what we would all do in this moment and he watched.

Then this happened...

What. Were. The. Chances. Of. This??

Conor says the guy didn't even hesitate or look into the profile, he made a snap judgement and swiped left, which means Conor was rejected.

Conor added that he didn't mind the whole incident and actually found it quite funny.

It's a small, small, cutthroat world!