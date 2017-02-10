Amy Huberman Just Wants A Signed Jersey From BOD

Women want to be her and men want to be with her.

There's no denying the fact the Amy Huberman is as sound as she is funny.

Amy is an actress, an author, a mother and a spokesperson for Newbridge Silverware but she somehow managed to spare the time to drop by for a chat Dermot & Dave.

The lads couldn't resist the urge to drown themselves in Newbridge jewellery while she was here and it raised the very valid question about what her hubby Brian gets her for a present if her jewellery drawers are already at bursting point.

Turns out she's a simple lady at heart and would only be delighted with a signed Ireland jersey!

They just had to do it, with spokesperson @amyhuberman here #DermotAndDave had @newbridgesilver dripping from their wrists and necks pic.twitter.com/llOdU07wCf — Today FM (@todayfm) February 10, 2017

Amy also responded to reports that she's tipped by the bookies to be Ireland's first lady one day and that she's the Irish celeb most people want to go on holiday with.

Check out Amy's full interview with Dermot & Dave below.

What a legend!