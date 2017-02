Trumps 'America First' Slogan Gets The Irish Treatment

Donald Trump has been campaigning around the 'America First' slogan for ages now.

Countries have started to rip the piss out of the slogan, pitching themselves as a good choice for 'America's second'.

Not that we are biased but we think the Irish video is streets ahead of the competition, we're expecting a call from President Trump any day now.

*the cockles and muscles part is pure poetry.