Expert Warns All Couples Need A Relationship NCT This Valentine's Day

We all know tomorrow is Valentine's Day.

The day where couples are expected to show each other how much they love each other by going out for dinner, buying presents and writing mushy cards.

However this Valentine's Day couples are being advised to take stock of their relationships by giving them a much needed NCT.

Relationship expert Tal Araim is asking couples if they're 100 per cent secure in their relationships.

Tal says he knows what makes a relationship last after he had an affair, told his wife, identified the problem, and they are now happier than ever.



Tal feels that out of every 100 couples together, 80 are miserable and he says the number one problem in relationships is that people are more concerned with being careful rather than carefree.

He believes people need to be brave when they are in a relationship by being brutally honest with each other even going so far as saying, "When you see someone hot during the day and you're thinking of that person later on, and your other half asks you what you're thinking about, you should be honest and tell them who you're thinking about."

Tal believes this type of brutal honesty is key when it comes to maintaining a healthy relationship.

He points out that when people want to stay healthy, they go to the gym to work on themselves however "there are no gyms for relationships."

Tal says we need a wake up call and couples need to stop lying to each other on a daily basis, even small white lies.

Tal joined Dermot & Dave to discuss NCTs for relationships.

His warnings come as new figures are released about how Irish people cheat on Valentine's Day.

According to a study by dating website Victoria Milan almost one-third of active cheaters in Ireland plan to spend time with both their lover and their long-term partner this Valentine's Day.

Working overtime, a friend who was heartlessly dumped, a sick family member or going on a secret present shopping mission are the top four excuses Irish cheaters will be using tomorrow.

Victoria Milan CEO Sigurd Vedal said the results showed that while the excuses differ, there’s definitely a sense that cheaters want to have their cake and eat it too by spending their Valentine’s Day with both their lover and their long-term partner.