The World's Most Exclusive...

Gas Video Tells The Story Of The...

Oscar Gift Bags Are Almost Worth More Than An Irish House

This year's Oscar goodie bags are worth $200,000.

To give that some perspective - the average price of an Irish home is €215,000.

Just let that sink in for a minute...

The gift bags are issued to all nominees and are put together by LA-based marketing firm Distinctive Assets.

They include:

A six day Hawaiian getaway at a luxurious villa on Kauai’s sunny South Shore costing €11,400.

A €21,000 three-night stay at the Lost Coach Ranch in Northern California.

3 days at the €946-a-night Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como

A ten year supply of oxygenating make-up product Oxygenetix worth €45,000

Ten sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky worth €1420

A €5 ChapStick

Personalised Crayola Crayons

A case of Opal apples, which never go brown

A personal kit which teaches CPR in just 20 minutes

*Be right back, going to take some acting classes.