Oscar Gift Bags Are Almost Worth More Than An Irish House

by Alison Healy  14th Feb 2017  08:40
This year's Oscar goodie bags are worth $200,000.

To give that some perspective - the average price of an Irish home is €215,000.

Just let that sink in for a minute...

The gift bags are issued to all nominees and are put together by LA-based marketing firm Distinctive Assets.

They include:

  • A six day Hawaiian getaway at a luxurious villa on Kauai’s sunny South Shore costing €11,400.
  • A €21,000 three-night stay at the Lost Coach Ranch in Northern California.
  • 3 days at the €946-a-night Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como
  • A ten year supply of oxygenating make-up product Oxygenetix worth €45,000
  • Ten sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky worth €1420
  • A €5 ChapStick
  • Personalised Crayola Crayons
  • A case of Opal apples, which never go brown
  • A personal kit which teaches CPR in just 20 minutes  

*Be right back, going to take some acting classes.

