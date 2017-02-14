Oscar Gift Bags Are Almost Worth More Than An Irish House
by Alison Healy
14th Feb 2017
08:40
This year's Oscar goodie bags are worth $200,000.
To give that some perspective - the average price of an Irish home is €215,000.
Just let that sink in for a minute...
The gift bags are issued to all nominees and are put together by LA-based marketing firm Distinctive Assets.
They include:
- A six day Hawaiian getaway at a luxurious villa on Kauai’s sunny South Shore costing €11,400.
- A €21,000 three-night stay at the Lost Coach Ranch in Northern California.
- 3 days at the €946-a-night Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como
- A ten year supply of oxygenating make-up product Oxygenetix worth €45,000
- Ten sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky worth €1420
- A €5 ChapStick
- Personalised Crayola Crayons
- A case of Opal apples, which never go brown
- A personal kit which teaches CPR in just 20 minutes
*Be right back, going to take some acting classes.