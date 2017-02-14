People Around The World Actually Believe This Amazing Waterford Whispers Post

A Waterford Whispers article containing the resignation letter from a journalist who is sick of writing about the Kardashian's is fooling people around the world who think it's for real.

It's travelled as far as America and Australia with commenters praising the journalists "courage" and some editors even asking the writer to get in touch about potential jobs.

The article is a perfect example of just how good the WWN team is at nailing satire in the most perfect way, "Christ, and you said you needed a degree and minimum 2 years in a similar role… for this?"

You can read the full post in all it's glory here.

And if you want to laugh out loud for a while today, you can check out some of the comments from people who think this is a real thing below.