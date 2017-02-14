on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Al Porter

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

People Around The World Actually Believe This Amazing Waterford Whispers Post

by Alison Healy  14th Feb 2017  09:35
Today FM image

A Waterford Whispers article containing the resignation letter from a journalist who is sick of writing about the Kardashian's is fooling people around the world who think it's for real.

It's travelled as far as America and Australia with commenters praising the journalists "courage" and some editors even asking the writer to get in touch about potential jobs.

The article is a perfect example of just how good the WWN team is at nailing satire in the most perfect way, "Christ, and you said you needed a degree and minimum 2 years in a similar role… for this?"

You can read the full post in all it's glory here.

And if you want to laugh out loud for a while today, you can check out some of the comments from people who think this is a real thing below.

  • Today FM image

    The Morning Take

    Today FM image

    Rents Are Rising At The Fastest Rate On Record

    Today FM image

    Enda Kenny To Meet Micheál Martin Today

    Today FM image

    Have Twitter users just decided Manny Pacquiao's next...

  • Today FM image

    Adele Broke Her Grammy In Half So She Could Share It With...

    Today FM image

    Chasing Abbey - That Good Thing

    Today FM image

    Trump clashes with veteran Civil Rights leader

    Today FM image

    Expert Warns All Couples Need A Relationship NCT This...

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos